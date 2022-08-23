(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has shared her pictures from the set of 'Fraud' with other co-stars.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) Lollywood star Naeema Butt has shared her unseen pictures from the set of 'Fraud' on social media.

Naeema who is performing her role in Fraud as Tooba–the step sister of Shaan–took to the photo sharing app and shared pictures with fellow stars on the social media.

Naeema is seen with Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar.

“Good times with good people,” read the caption on one of the pictures.

Director Saqib Khan is also seen there along with the artists.

Butt also said that she is ‘blessed to work with the top film and tv actor’ of Pakistan and thanked her for being a ‘great support’.

‘Fraud’ starring Saba Qamar Zaman, Ahsan Khan, and Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating.