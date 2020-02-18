Navin will perform “Creeepy” character in new project

(@fidahassanain)

Navin Waqar who is known for amazing performance in Bewafa is excited for her new character in upcoming project, saying that “Creeeeply this way comes,”.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) Rising Lollywood star Navin Waqar will play a different character in an upcoming project.

After performing in Bewafa, Navin will be seen performing “Creeepy” character in her upcoming project which under process and will appear on screen near Eid.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said: “ Creeeeepy this way comes! Really excited about this one as it's something I've never done before. Meet Mahnoor!,”.

Navin told her fans that this time she was going to perform as “Mahnoor” and the story is a supernatural thriller and it is early to say anything about this as it's in very initial stages.

This story is for Hum tv and is being directed by Shamoon Abbasi and will soon be airing sometime after Eid. However, the actress said that her experience in this project was great as she never performed such character in her previous projects.

“I’m happy and excited over my new character in this new project,” Navin was quoted as saying. Samina Ahmed and Adnan Jaffer are also performing in the new project.