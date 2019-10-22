UrduPoint.com
Neelum Munir Defends Her Item Song

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:26 PM

Neelum Munir defends her Item song

The actress says that it was her "first and last" item song of her life.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) Emerging Lollywood actress Neelum Munir defended her iteam song, saying that it was her "first and last" item song which she did for Pakistan.

Neelum Munir, who is known for her smile and style, recently ventured into making movies with ‘Chupan Chupai’ and ‘Wrong No. 2’, both attracted huge criticism. She did item song but it just dropped for movie kaaf kangana over the weekend when the trailer of the movie released.

But Neelum through her Instagram account defended her song saying that she did it for Pakistan.

"I did this song only because this movie is a project of ISPR. Perhaps it is the first and last Item song of my life," the actress wrote on her Instagram page. She wrote: " But you all know that whatever I do, I own it and do it with pride," adding that "I am ready even to sacrifice my life for my Pakistan. And I sure you will go and watch it,".

