Neha Salman breaks silence on social media

She has revealed that she has not been living separate after her mothe-in-law Saba Faisal announced that they abandoned ties with her and Salman Faisal.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint,UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 08th, 2022) Neha Salman, the daughter-in-law of Lollywood actress Saba Faisal, has broken her silence on the social media.

She has made it clear that she has not been living separately from her in-laws.

The statement of Neha Salman comes a day after her mother-in-law Saba Faisal said in a video message that she and her other family members have abandoned ties with Neha and Salman. The actress had said that she could not go into details but targeted her daughter-in-law Neha by saying that the woman like her always ruined the family systems.