Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

The dancer has expressed gratitude for the platform for helping her during her trouble and for recovering of her account.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Feb 5th, 2022) Bollywood dancer Nora on Saturday spoke up about her disappearance of her Instagram account from the Facebook-owned app.

Taking to her Instagram story, the dancer told her fans that her official handle’s link was targeted by the hackers.

She wrote, “ “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning,”

She said, “Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram,” she added.