UrduPoint.com

Nora Fatehi Reveals Her Instagram Account Was Hacked

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

The dancer has expressed gratitude for the platform for helping her during her trouble and for recovering of her account.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Feb 5th, 2022) Bollywood dancer Nora on Saturday spoke up about her disappearance of her Instagram account from the Facebook-owned app.

Taking to her Instagram story, the dancer told her fans that her official handle’s link was targeted by the hackers.

She wrote, “ “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning,”

Fatehi expressed her gratitude for the platform for helping her to overcome the trouble she faced and revival of her account.

She said, “Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram,” she added.

Related Topics

From Instagram

Recent Stories

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

7 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

20 minutes ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

34 minutes ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 hour ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity day marked in Shaheed Benazirab ..

Kashmir Solidarity day marked in Shaheed Benazirabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>