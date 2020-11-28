‘Nothing wrong with Bilawal in marrying him, he is a good looking’

(@fidahassanain)

Lollywood Star Mehwish Hayat smiles and utters the name of Bilawal as she realizes that the interview is just hinting about him through the exact words come true on his personality.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) Lollywood Star and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtaiz Mehwish Hayat said that there was nothing wrong with Bilawal as he was a good looking while responding to a question about “marriage”.

Mehwish Hayat just smiled and uttered name of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in questioning-mood when the interviewer asked him what was wrong if she is married to Bilawal.

“Nothing wrong with him as he is good looking,” responds, explaining that she could not find someone as her life-partner.

“Do you have any objection if I take it further?,” said the host.

“What objection can be from my side?” she said, and giggled.

“I couldn’t find anyone and perhaps I have put under covers, because I don’t want anyone to fall in love with me. May be somebody will come and unlock the door yet. I don’t know,” she went on say.

She also explained that it was necessary that he should be “gora chitta” (white) but he must look like a man and must be in good height.