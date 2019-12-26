UrduPoint.com
Only 22 Urdu Films Released In Pakistan In 2019

Thu 26th December 2019



Though the revival of Pakistani cinema had begun some fifteen years ago, it seems that the industry still has a long way to go before that can happen

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Though the revival of Pakistani cinema had begun some fifteen years ago, it seems that the industry still has a long way to go before that can happen.

A number of films have been made this year, some of them even critically acclaimed, and some doing huge business at the box office. They were released in a variety of genres - commercial films with romance, action, thrill, music, comedy - and a few were artsy movies with stories grounded closer to reality.However, despite all efforts, the number of feature films released could not go up to the requirement of cinema houses, that are increasing day by day, with multiple screens, digital audio-and-video systems and modern technology.

The national film industry provides less than fifty on average per year, made in urdu and various regional languages -Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi and Balochi, etc.

The multiplex and modern cinemas only like to show Urdu and English movies, which are not available in good quantity.

As films from Bollywood are banned these days due to tense relations between Pakistan and India, cinema owners rely on movies from Hollywood and a few European countries, along with Pakistani Urdu films, to keep the business running.The year 2019 has seen the release of only 22 Urdu films, including one animated movie.

These are listed below with their credits, salient features, dates of release (in chronological order) and box office status, if they did any reasonable business.

