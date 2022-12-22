Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the Awards ceremony will be held next year in September.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) “Joyland”—the Pakistani film, has been shortlisted for upcoming the 95th academy Awards, the latest reports say.

Joyland has become the first Pakistani film which has been shortlisted for Oscar's International Feature Film category.

Saim Sadiq directed the film featuring Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed.

Taking to Instagram, British actor Riz Ahmed shared the Deadline's report on Joyland's selection.

The latest reports suggested that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday revealed its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories.

When Joyland premiered at Cannes in May, it made history as the first official entry from Pakistan to be invited into the prestigious festival.