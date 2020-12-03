Pakistan’s short film ‘Home 1947' wins best award at South Asian film festival of Montreal

(@fidahassanain)

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, the two-time Academy Award winner, produced the short documentary film, shedding light over life and displacement of the people during 1947.

MONTREAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) Pakistan’s short film Home 1947 bagged the prestigious best film (short documentary) Documentary Awards at the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal 2020, the reports say.

The film is about the historic event through the perspective of those who went through this.

Taking to Instagram, Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy shared the exciting news with her fans, friends and followers.

She wrote: “Excited to share the news that @soc_films critically acclaimed series HOME1947 has won the Best Film [Short Documentary] Award at the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal 2020. Kudos to the team!,”.

She stated: “HOME1947 is a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, India and Pakistan,”.