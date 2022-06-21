Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a person too quickly  

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Mirzapur’s lead actor has asked the Bollywood not to decide fate of any person so quickly and try to give equal opportunities to everyone

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2022) Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi has said that people in Bollywood decide the value of a person too quickly.

He said he is working on his own terms and conditions despite many challenges, obstacle, competition and insecurity.

He said the people had accepted him.

He expressed these words during an interview to a local news organization.

The Mirzapur Star actor said, "I've respectfully refused films of big production houses that 'No, this isn't exciting me' and the other person has accepted it,".

He stated that, "But yes again several times I would like to change about this industry that you decide the value of the artist too quickly.

Don't decide the value, try to give everyone equal opportunities. But again, be it a business or the industry it is difficult to say that everyone should get equal opportunity,".

Tripathi was of the view that the talent like him needed a while to reach the film industry. He said that people more talented than him are stil in queue finding their own space at times.

His debut film was Run in 2004 followed by Omkara alongside Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Konkona Sen Sharma and Naseeruddin Shah in 2006.

He has featured in dozens of films and tv series, however, his claim to fame has been film Gangs of Wasseypur and his lead role in web series Mirzapur.