Paris Fashion Week To Go Ahead In September

Paris women's fashion week is to go ahead in September, the organisers said Wednesday

The French Haute Couture and Fashion Federation said it will be held between September 28 and October 6 and "comply with the recommendations of the authorities" on the coronavirus.

The French Haute Couture and Fashion Federation said it will be held between September 28 and October 6 and "comply with the recommendations of the authorities" on the coronavirus.

Paris fashion week is by far the world's biggest and most important.

With fashionistas deprived of runway shows since March, thousands are expected to descend on the French capital to see the spring summer 2021 collections.

The pandemic has turned the fashion Calendar upsidedown, with Paris men's and haute couture fashion shows next month being held online.

Your Thoughts and Comments

