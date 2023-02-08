Pink Floyd Singer Roger Waters Says Russia Military Operation in Ukraine 'Not Unprovoked'

(@Aneesah05582539)

Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was "illegal" but "not unprovoked" and all provocateurs who contributed to initiating the conflict there must be equally condemned, Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters said on Wednesday

Waters made the comment before the UN Security Council during a session on the prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Waters, known for his activism and calls for peace, came to the UN Security Council on the invitation of the Russian mission to the United Nations.

"The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Also, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not unprovoked, so I also condemn the provocateurs in the strongest possible terms," Waters said.

Waters addressed the five permanent members of the Security Council and asked whether their goal in Ukraine was to secure profits for the war industry, maintain global power or obtain a bigger share of the "world cake.

"Another biggest share of the cake means less for everyone else," he said.

Waters noted that wars that are not approved by the majority of the citizens in the world and are destroying the planet and people oppose conflict precisely because they do not raise their sons and daughters to become cannon fodder.

Waters called for an immediate end of hostilities, saying such a course of action is the only sensible thing to do today and adding that not a single more Ukrainian or Russian life should be lost.

"Enough is enough," Waters said, asking the United States, European Union, NATO and Russia to change course in Ukraine.