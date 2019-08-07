- Home
- Showbiz
- Lollywood
- PODA to organize celebration of Int'l Day of world's indigenous peoples on August 9
PODA To Organize Celebration Of Int'l Day Of World's Indigenous Peoples On August 9
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 24 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:04 PM
Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) would organize celebration of International Day of world's indigenous peoples on August 9
The event will be held at The Farm at Theatre Wallay's space here. It is a free event.
Asfandyar Khattak - a classical dancer - will perform Pakistan's indigenous dances at the occasion, being Khattak, Asfandyar will perform the "Khattak-waal Ataanr". While speakers would give presentations on the issue, said a press release.
Asfandyar Khattak started learning classical dance Kathak in 2001 from Saima Khushnood. In 2007, he became dance student of Mrs. Indu Mitha, classical dance master.
PODA is a women's rights NGO registered under Voluntary Social Welfare Agencies Ordinance working for the promotion and protection of human rights in rural areas of Pakistan since 2003.