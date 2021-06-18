Police gets physical remand of suspect who defrauded Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) Lahore police on Friday rescued physical remand of TikToker who allegedly committed fraud with Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan—the best known for his role as Ertugrul Bey in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Police produced suspected Kashif Zameer Chaudhry before a local court and pleaded the court for his physical remand to investigate him over charges of committing fraud with Engin Altan Duzyatan.

The court handed over physical remand of the suspect to police, and directed the police produce him again before the court.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Crime Investigation Agency (DSP CIA) Mian Shafqat, Düzyatan had sent an email to Inspector General (IG) Punjab, requesting him to register a case against Chaudhry for scamming him, sending him fake bank drafts and cheques, and using his pictures without his consent.

The DCP CIA said that in response to the email from Düzyatan, a case has been registered against the scammer at the Racecourse Police Station.

The accused had sent fake bank drafts and cheques to Turkey worth Rs90 million, said the DSP, adding that a total of six cases pertaining to fraud have been registered against Kashif in police stations of Sialkot and Lahore, for which he was previously arrested too.

Last year in December, suspect Kashif Zameer Chaudhary came to the limelight after the man’s photos with Artugrul went viral on social media.

Altan, who performed the leading role of Ertugrul Ghazi in Diliris: Ertugrul, has amassed a large fan base in Pakistan. Naturally, his presence in Pakistan attracted attention and curiosity towards the man who brought him here.

The speculations heightened once Altan left the country and Kashif got arrested.

According to the reports, the TikToker is known for wearing heavy gold chains and keeping pet lions at home — for which he was called out. Kashif claims to be the owner of the Chaudhry Group of Companies in Punjab and often shares photographs with several politicians and celebrities.

As the police came to know about his alleged fraud they took him into custody last year in December. According to the police, the suspect was booked in eight other cases.

But the strange thing is that he successfully got out of jail and it is not yet clear that on what grounds.

The police sources said that Kashif struck a $1 million deal with the Ertugrul star but handed over a $5,000 cheque — which bounced when Altan tried to cash it.