Ramooz E Ishq Musical Evening Enthralls Audience

Published February 10, 2023

Ramooz e Ishq musical evening enthralls audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Burushaski Research academy presented a soul-soothing musical evening "Ramooz e Ishq" to entertain fun lovers of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here late Friday.

The event "Ramooz e Ishq- Mystic Colors of Karakoram" was an eve to connect the hearts and souls where the Great Sufi Singer Sanam Marvi performed Mystic poetry of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Singers and Musicians from Gilgit-Baltistan including Abid Karim, Gul Baz, Faheem and Tauseef also performed their devotional music.

This evening is organized every year to commemorate the hundred years of practical services of Allama Naseeruddin Naseer Honzai.

Finance Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Javed Ali, Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed, Minister of Information Gilgit-Baltistan Fathullah Swis, officials of Norway, Germany and Austria embassies were present at the ceremony.

The musical show entertained the audience with melodies by the singers accompanied by instrumental music on various popular tunes. It also provided a platform at the national level for the artists to show their skills through melodic performances for fun lovers.

Folk artists and musicians have a unique identity in the cultural mainstream of the nation and these artists from various parts of the country are promoted regularly through various programs of PNCA including musical evenings, culture shows, exhibitions and traveling shows, said Director General, PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

Such shows serve as an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by upcoming and established artists, while these shows also promote messages of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent, he said.

