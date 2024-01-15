Resham Opens Up About Her Single Status
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2024 | 06:27 PM
The actress says her focus is on the personal psychological growth rather than pursuing matrimony.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2024) Prominent Pakistani actress Resham expressed her reluctance to rush into marriage, emphasizing her focus on personal psychological growth rather than pursuing matrimony.
Resham discussed her stance on marriage and the reasons behind her decision to remain single.
She expressed these remarks in a recent interview on Monday.
Resham said, “It is more crucial for me to enhance my psychological well-being than to enter into marriage,”.
The Lollywood start shared her apprehension about the escalating divorce rates in society, saying, “I am genuinely concerned about the increasing prevalence of divorces in our community. I have witnessed numerous instances where marriages do not stand the test of time,”.
The actress had a significant presence in the film industry and later transitioned successfully into the drama sector, showcasing her versatility and enduring popularity.
Recent Stories
PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbols: Latif Khosa
CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad
Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..
US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jam ..
Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera
Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera
PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers
Mazda crushed passerby to death
Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho
A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Ali Zafar initiates voting process for PSL 9 song on social media2 days ago
-
Anoushay Ashraf reveals surprising friendship with Ertugrul's Engin Altan6 days ago
-
Humaira Ali captivates with graceful aesthetics in 'Ehsaan-Faramosh7 days ago
-
Aima Baig, Neha Kakar share smile together in Dubai9 days ago
-
Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fake incident in childhood10 days ago
-
Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family11 days ago
-
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare11 days ago
-
Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media12 days ago
-
Sarwat Gillani, her husband Fahad Mirza welcome new child19 days ago
-
Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart19 days ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri21 days ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of famous actor Nisar Qadri21 days ago