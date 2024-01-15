Open Menu

Resham Opens Up About Her Single Status

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2024 | 06:27 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2024) Prominent Pakistani actress Resham expressed her reluctance to rush into marriage, emphasizing her focus on personal psychological growth rather than pursuing matrimony.

Resham discussed her stance on marriage and the reasons behind her decision to remain single.

She expressed these remarks in a recent interview on Monday.

Resham said, “It is more crucial for me to enhance my psychological well-being than to enter into marriage,”.

The Lollywood start shared her apprehension about the escalating divorce rates in society, saying, “I am genuinely concerned about the increasing prevalence of divorces in our community. I have witnessed numerous instances where marriages do not stand the test of time,”.

The actress had a significant presence in the film industry and later transitioned successfully into the drama sector, showcasing her versatility and enduring popularity.

