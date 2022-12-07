UrduPoint.com

Saba Faisal Ends Ties With Son, Daughter-in-law

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2022 | 06:52 PM

The actress says she has not any other option except to share this video to describe her ties with her son Salman and his daughter-in-law.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2022) Lollywood star Saba Faisal on Wednesday announced to end her relations with her son Salman Faisal and daughter-in-law Neha.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video message on her relations with her own son Salman and his wife Neha.

She said she never discussed the private matters of her family but now she did not have any other option to do this. She said she was being abused by the people over the posts of Neha on the social media despite that she led a beautiful life.

She called Neha a negative woman and said the woman like her always caused troubles in the families.

The actress said that she used to think that how her son would spend life with Neha.

She said she does not want to go into details but the people could easily assess the situation through this video message.

Saba said she does not have any relation with Neha and her son was going to live with her, so she does not have any relation with her son Arslan. Her other family members including Arslan and her daughter would also not contact Salman and his wife anymore, she added.

