Saba Qamar Spills The Beans For Fans About Her Upcoming Song

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:27 PM

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

The actress has shared a clip of herself in which she is seen singing with Asim Azhar who cannot stop praising her voice.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2021) Renowned actress Saba Qamar has spilled the beans for her fans regarding her upcoming project where she will be seen as a singer.

Taking to Instagram, Saba Qamar shared a clip of herself in which she is seen singing with Asim Azhar who praises the actress's voice by calling her 'Ustad Jee.

'

"@AsimAzhar I've heard that there's a big project coming up, would you like to spill some beans for our fans? Or I think you're really impressed by my singing skills already! Crazy fun times with our super fav," captioned Saba alongside her clip.

The actress has been facing a case in a local court after her pictures with the crew went viral while allegedly shooting at Masjid Wazir Khan.

