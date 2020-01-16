Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

(@fidahassanain)

A producer confirmed the leading role of Saba Qamar in upcoming feature film which is yet to be titled.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) Saba Qamar will perform a leading role soon in an upcoming feature film the reports said here on Thursday.

According to Hassan Zia—one of the producers of Lollywood’s upcoming feature film which is yet to titledconfirmed that Saba Qamar has signed the project and she would play a leading role in it. Kamli—a film directed by Sarmad Khoosat is a project in which the actress is performing now a days.

JB Films and Mastermind Films made an announcement that they are coming up with a new feature film. In an interview to a local newspaper, Hassan Zia said that Saba Qamar would indeed play the role of the leading lady in their upcoming feature film.

“ Few weeks ago, I met Saba Qamar along with my director to give her a presentation on the screenplay and film. Saba agreed to the content,” Hassan Zia was quoted as saying.

He said they would start working soon as they were checking the dates.

“I and Jamil Baig both are working on this project and it is a matter of great pleasure that he is with us a producer of this upcoming film and is doing work with us on it—such important people must be part of our industry,” he further said. Zia said that they did not fix the date of release as title of the film was yet to be decided. He stated: “Now we are working on composition of music for the film and it will be decided in a few days,”. Mohsin Ali wrote dialogue and screenplay while Saqib Khan would work as director of the film while the leading man would also be decided in few days.

He hinted that the upcoming film would be a “light-hearted film” but ruled out the possibility that it was not quite a “Comedy film”.