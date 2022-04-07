UrduPoint.com

Sadaf Kanwal Comes To Spotlight With Pregnancy Rumors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Sadaf Kanwal comes to spotlight with pregnancy rumors

The model-cum-actress appeared on a game show along with her husband and  the fans started speculating that the couple is expecting their first child.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2022) Renowned model and actress Sadaf Kanwal is making rounds on the websites and social media, with pregnancy rumors.

The model earlier appeared on a game show accompanied by her husband Shehroz Sabzwari, and surprised her fans.

As the host of the show called Sadaf to the stage but her husband Shehroz could not help shouting ‘Aram se’ 'Ararm se' (carefully), setting tongues wagging. The careful walk inside the area gave small clues about the untold story and her fans started to speculate that she might be expecting the first child.

The reports suggest that the 28-year old showbiz star's gestures, her body language, and the way she was trying to adjust her outfit gave clues that the model was trying to hide something.

The dressing of the actress was so beautiful that it took the spotlight. She opted for organza dupatta which smartly layered on her shirt to cover her. She worked hard and made her name in the showbiz industry and it was result of her hard work that she won Lux Style Award and Hum Awards. The couple, however, has not revealed anything about extending family but these were the fans who were speculating that they were expecting their first baby.

