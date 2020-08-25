Sadaf Kanwal expresses love for husband on birthday

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal expressed love for husband on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the model said that the souls recognize each other by vibes, not by appearances. She wished him happy birthday and expressed love for him. She shared the picture of her husband Shahroz who was all set to cut the birthday cake.

She wrote: “Souls recognise each other by vibes, not by appearances... Happy birthday my darling soul mate. Love you ♥️,”.

It was Shahroz’s first birthday after getting married to Sadaf in May 2020.

The actor also made romantic comment in response to her post on his birthday.

He said, “I Love you.”

The fans and followers also wished birthday to Shahroz on Instagram and made interesting comments.

Shahroz was married to Syra Yousaf before marrying to Sadaf. The former couple had a daughter namlely “Nooreh” and their marriage remained for seven years.