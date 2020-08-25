UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sadaf Kanwal Expresses Love For Husband On Birthday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:09 PM

Sadaf Kanwal expresses love for husband on birthday

The Model says souls recognize each other by vibes, not by appearances and wishes birthday to her husband saying: “Happy birthday my darling soul mate. Love you,”.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal expressed love for husband on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the model said that the souls recognize each other by vibes, not by appearances. She wished him happy birthday and expressed love for him. She shared the picture of her husband Shahroz who was all set to cut the birthday cake.

She wrote: “Souls recognise each other by vibes, not by appearances... Happy birthday my darling soul mate. Love you ♥️,”.

It was Shahroz’s first birthday after getting married to Sadaf in May 2020.

The actor also made romantic comment in response to her post on his birthday.

He said, “I Love you.”

The fans and followers also wished birthday to Shahroz on Instagram and made interesting comments.

Shahroz was married to Syra Yousaf before marrying to Sadaf. The former couple had a daughter namlely “Nooreh” and their marriage remained for seven years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Marriage Married Sadaf Kanwal May 2020 Post All Instagram Love

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches e-service permit for health facilit ..

25 minutes ago

Long-term threat to Mauritius ecology after spill: ..

32 minutes ago

FAO refurbishes 14 veterinary labs in merged distr ..

32 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally moves up to 3,167,323, deat ..

34 minutes ago

More than 9,100 students return to Wuhan Universit ..

34 minutes ago

Two dacoits held in faisalabad

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.