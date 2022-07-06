UrduPoint.com

Saima Noor Shares Her First Video For Fans On Instagam

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Instagam

The actress says she has finally made her Instagam on demands of her fans and will personally handle it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2022) Bollywood star and renowned actress Saima Khan has joined the photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

In her debut video clip, the actress says that she made this account on demands of her fans.

After greeting her followers, Noor announced to have ‘finally’ made her Instagram account.

The actress , “I will personally use and manage this account,” she further notified in the 29-second clip, captioned with “I have officially taken my first step in the social media world,”.

Within few days, the actress has amassed thousands of followers.

She has shared three posts on her feed till now, all of which featured throwback pictures from vacations.

Noor also shared an old BTS picture from a set of a film, which was liked by thousands of social users.

Saima Noor is a big name in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She worked in Pakistani cinema, played in drama serials like ‘Mubarak Ho Beti Hui hai’, ‘Judai’, and ‘Rang Laaga’.

