Salman Khan To Kickstart Inshallah Shoot In Varanasi With Alia Bhatt?

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, who are teaming up for the first time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah', will kickstart shooting for the film in Varanasi before jetting off to Florida.Superstar Salman Khan is all set to reunite with maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Inshallah'

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to reunite with maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Inshallah'.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead and is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Eid 2020.And while Salman and Bhansali have previously worked together in 'Khamoshi', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Saawariya', this will be the first time that Alia Bhatt will be working with both SLB and SK.

