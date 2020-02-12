UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanam Marvi’s Husband Refuses Allegations Of Domestic Violence Against Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

Sanam Marvi’s husband refuses allegations of domestic violence against him

Hamid ali says that he never abused her ever and his entire family loved her, pleading the court to dismiss her plea for Khula.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12, 2020) Known singer Sanam Marvi’s husband Hamid Ali has refused allegations of domestic violence leveled against him, saying that he never subjected her to any kind of torture.

In a response to petition moved by Sanam Marvi in the court, Hamid Ali says that neither he misbehaved with his wife nor abused her ever.

“I take care of her and my children and also their finances,” said Hamid Ali, adding that “My whole family loves Sanam Marvi,”.

He asked the court to dismiss the petition of Sanam Marvi for Khula.

Last week, Sanam Marvi who is known for folk music and her beautiful singing style and voice, moved her petition, alleging that her husband used strict and abusive language against her and used to torture her at home.

“His attitude totally changed soon after the marriage,” said the singer, adding that he tortured me several times before their children.

She said: “ I think is over,”. Sanam asked the court to issue decree in her favour as she wanted to get separate from him.

Related Topics

Music Marriage Wife Sanam Marvi Family From Court

Recent Stories

OPEC Complies With New Conditions in OPEC+ Deal by ..

11 minutes ago

Hashish, opium recovered, two arrested in Peshawa ..

7 minutes ago

Road Safety seminar by National Highways and Motor ..

7 minutes ago

Railway staff to wear masks, gloves to avoid virus ..

7 minutes ago

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 29.5 Mln Barrels ..

7 minutes ago

Poor compliance of plastic bags ban in federal cap ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.