Sarwat Gillani Will Play Role Of A Christian Woman In An Upcoming Project

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 44 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:24 PM

Sarwat Gillani will play role of a Christian woman in an upcoming project

The actress says the project will start shooting next year in January but she is reluctant to share more details about the project.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) Famous lollywood star Sarwat Gillani has said that she will play role as Christian woman named Jenny in a horror story next year. The actress said that the shooting of the project would begin in January but was reluctant to share more details about the project.

The project created by Qaisar Ali will feature a team of young digital filmmakers.

It may be mentioned here that TVs have started online series and streaming after the tv stars went to YouTube. Arpita—a project of Nashpati Prime on YouTube is running series online next year wherein Sarwat Gilani, Zain Afzal, Khalid Nizami iand Yasra Rizvi would play their characters for the drama lovers.

