Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years as Bollywood King

The Reese actor who has gained popularity after his debut in Deewana (1992) is paying special gratitude to fans for their unconditional love.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating three decades in the film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan,".

The actor also shared the release date of his upocming movie Pathan, after a long hiatus.

"Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," he added:

