Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 30 Years As Bollywood King

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2022 | 01:27 PM

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating three decades in the film industry.

Taking to Instagram, The Reese actor who gained popularity after his debut in Deewana (1992) is paying special gratitude to fans for their unconditional love.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan,".

The actor also shared the release date of his upocming movie Pathan, after a long hiatus.

"Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," he added:

Take a look:

For a Muslim, working and making name in India is quite difficult because of the Hindu extremists, hatred with minorities and state-sponsored terrorism against Muslims, Christians and other marginalized groups.

Modi government made life difficult for the Muslims by banning Hijab at schools, destroying their homes and depriving them from jobs.

