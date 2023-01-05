Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day  

, ,

The Bollywood King, in his special message, says he is always proud and wishing for her to scale new heights

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan has wished birthday to his the dearest colleague Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Instagram, The Raees Actor said, “ To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love… #Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

@thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf,”.

The Bollywood’s diva is celebrating her 37th birthday.

Many other big personalities in the film industry and people from the fans and followers have extended wishes to the actress on her special day.