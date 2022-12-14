UrduPoint.com

Shah Rukh Khan To Promote Film 'Pathaan'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Shah Rukh Khan to promote film 'Pathaan'

The Bollywood king will make grand appearance in the film after four years hiatus.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec14th, 2022) Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan is ready to promote his much awaited film ‘Pathaan’ on the day of final match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The Indian media reported that Shah Rukh Khan who watched the pre-match of yesterday’s semis between Croatia and Argentina, would visit the studio of the official broadcaster, during the final match on December 18.

The announcement was made by a verified Twitter fan page of a superstar.

It will be grand comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after hiatus of four years.

The latest reports suggested that Deepika Padukone was honoured to open up the coveted trophy ahead of the final match in Qatar.

They said that the Siddharth Anand would release directorial simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023.

More Stories From Showbiz

