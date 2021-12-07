Shah Rukh Khan with co-star Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of ‘Pathan’

(@FahadShabbir)

John Abraham will also be seen playing character for the upcoming movie of Yash Raj film productions.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2021) Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and co-star Deepika Padukone would resume soon the shooting of his upcoming film Pathan, the reports said on Tuesday.

The shooting of the Yash Raj film Pathan was delayed due to engagement of Shah Rukh Khan with the case of his son Aryan Khan. John Abraham would also be seen as co-star in the upcoming movie.

Some reports suggested that the shooting of the upcoming movie would star on December 15. The Raees actor would shoot for Pathan from December 15 and a closed set has been set up in Mumbai for this.

The reports said that the shoot would continue for 15 to 20 days. Shah rukh Khan would jet off for its international schedule after the shooting of Pathan in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan was arrested in a cruise ship drug case on October 2 and was granted bail after 26 days on October 28.