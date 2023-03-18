UrduPoint.com

Shah Rukh’s Film ‘Pathaan’ To Be Released On Amazon Prime Video On March 22

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Shah Rukh’s film ‘Pathaan’ to be released on Amazon Prime video on March 22

The latest reports say that the content edited out of the film will also shown on Prime Video--a bonus content for the fans.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2023) Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’ is all set to be released on Amazon Prime on March 22.

The Indian media reported that the original content of the film would be available on Amazon Prime Video as many scenes had been deleted from the film released earlier in the Indian cinema.

“Certain scenes including one explaining Pathaan’s origins were edited out of the theatrical version,” said Siddarth Anand, the film director.

Pathaan hit the cinemas at the local and international level around 56 days ago.

According to the latest reports, the digital premiere of Pathaan on Amazon Prime Video may feature bonus content for fans.

In a particular scene, Deepika Padukone's character Rubai asked Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan if he is a Muslim to which Pathaan responded that he was given the name after he helped rescue children in an Afghan village.

Pathaan made record high revenue in the Indian film industry as it hit the cinemas in the countries like the US, Canada, UAE, Egypt, UK, Australia, New Zealand on January 25, 2023.

John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are the part of the crew while Vishal-Shekar composed its music.

