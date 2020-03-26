 Singer Jawad Ahmad salutes doctors, paramedics and nurses for fighting against Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Singer Jawad’s song “Hame tum se pyar hey” goes viral on social media who asks the whole nation to mark Friday (tomorrow) as a special day to pay tribute to courageous doctors, paramedics and nurses for fighting against Coronavirus and saving the entire nation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) Renowned singer Jawad Ahmad paid tribute to doctors, paramedics and nurses for being in line of fire in fight against novel Coronavirus here on Thursday.

The singer saluted to the doctors, paramedics and nurses in fight against Coronavirus, and urged the citizens to hoist white color flags on their rooftops to show respect and solidarity with them.

“At this difficult time, I and the whole nation salute to these courageous doctors, paramedics and nurses in fight against Coronavirus. Lets celebrate solidarity day on this Friday, with these great doctors, paramedics and nurses by hoisting white color flag on our rooftops,” said Jawad Ahmad.

Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) also shared the song of the singer through its officer Twitter account.

“Hame Tum se Pyar hey,” said Jawad Ahmad, the singer, sang.

The whole nation is paying tribute to brave doctors, paramedics and nurses for treating Coronavirus patients at public hospital and making huge efforts to save the country from this deadly virus which has claimed over 20,000 lives across the globe.