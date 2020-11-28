UrduPoint.com
'Sorry Sir, I'm Already Married'

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 11:32 AM

'Sorry Sir, I'm already married'

Lollywood star Armeena Khan has earned praises after nicely responding to a man proposing her for marriage.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) Lollywood star Armeena Khan has responded one of her fans in a sober way when he proposed her for marriage.

She wrote on her Twitter account: "Sorry Sir, I'm already married,".

A fan had proposed her earlier on Twitter for marriage.

"Main aapse shadi krna chata hun," (I wan't marry with you), a fan namely Altaf proposed.

Armeena often responds her fans nicely without being aggressive or angry, and earns appreciation from her fans from around the world.

Not only she is a great artist but also a good human being as she cares about her fans.

Yesterday, she took to Twitter and asked her fans about thier well-being and the the important things going on in their lives.

She wrote; " How are you guys doing today? What’s been the highlight of your day?,".

Armeena Rana Khan is an actress who made her name in a very short span of time. She is also a prominent model. One of Pakistan's most popular actresses, she has received a Lux Style Award, a Hum Award and a Nigar Award nominations for her remarkable performances in different areas of the showbiz industry.

