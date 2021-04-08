UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Arrests 'Mrs World' Over Assault

Thu 08th April 2021

Colombo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Colombo police Thursday arrested the current "Mrs World" on charges of assault over an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the new "Mrs Sri Lanka".

Caroline Jurie yanked the crown off Pushpika de Silva minutes after she was declared "Mrs Sri Lanka 2020" at a Sunday gala at Colombo's Nelum Pokuna theatre.

Jurie was previous year's "Mrs Sri Lanka" and had gone on to win the "Mrs World" competition organised by a California-based company.

Pushpika de Silva needed hospital treatment after the incident, seen by stunned spectators in a packed theatre as well as a live social media audience.

"We have arrested Jurie and (her associate) Chula Manamendra in connection with a charge of assault and causing damage to Nelum Pokuna (theatre)," senior police official Ajith Rohana said.

De Silva told reporters outside the Cinnamon Gardens police station in Colombo Thursday that she was ready to drop charges if Jurie made a public apology, but she had refused.

"I tried to end this out of court, but she has refused," de Silva said. "I can forgive, but not forget."There was no immediate comment from Jurie or her lawyer.

