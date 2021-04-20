UrduPoint.com
Stalker Arrested From Taylor Swift’s Apartment In New York

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:54 PM

Stalker arrested from Taylor Swift’s apartment in New York

Suspect who was identified as Hanks Johnson was apprehended after a 911 caller reported that he was inside the property without permission.

MANHATTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2021) Police arrested a man after he attempted break-in at Taylor Swift’s apartment in Manhattan, New York.

The stalker was identified as 52-year old Hanks Johnson.

The suspect was apprehended after a 911 caller reported that he was inside the property without permission.

He was charged with criminal trespass and released without bail on Sunday night, said police.

Taylor Swift faced numerous incidents of stalking and trespassing in the past. The star in 2018 won a restraining order against a man who attempted to enter her home armed with a knife. Another man was issued with a restraining order the same year after he sent letters to the singer to rape and kill her.

In 2019, a third man was awarded six month jail term after her entered into house of Taylor Swift without her permission and taking a shower before falling asleep.

