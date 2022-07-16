Sushmita Sen denies her marriage with Lalit Modi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress who has posted her picture with her two daughters says she is happy and not married.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2022) Bollywood star Sushmita Sen has reacted to her relationship status with Lalit Modi.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has denied her marriage and also the marriage ring.

She has posted her photo with her daughters Renee and Alisah and has written, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED NO RINGS Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always and for those who don’t it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.

"

Lalit Modi on July 14 had shared some photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they were dating.

Posting the photos, Lalit wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”