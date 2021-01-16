UrduPoint.com
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Are Willing To Be More Open About Their Relationship

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:57 PM

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn are willing to be more open about their relationship

A TV reports that Taylor is much comfortable being public with Joe and letting fans in on their romance in a way that she realizes that she is still protecting it.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2021) Top American singer Taylor Swift and her British boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn were getting closer by every passing day, a local tv reported.

The pair had now decided to be more open about their relationship, though, they had been keeping it secret initially.

The TV reported: “ Taylor has gotten more and more comfortable being public with Joe and letting fans in on their romance in a way that she realizes that she is still protecting it,”.

“She loves Joe so much and is not making any bid to keep their relationship secret,” it reported while quoting the sources. It said that Taylor, however, preferred to keep specific details private.

The pair, it reported, was looking future together as they had been in relationship for a long time.

“They want now to grow together as a couple and don’t want any outside praise,” it added.

More Stories From Showbiz

