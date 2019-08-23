UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taylor Swift Says Will Re-record Songs To Regain Control Of Catalog

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Taylor Swift says will re-record songs to regain control of catalog

Ahead of Friday's release of her album "Lover" pop star Taylor Swift is floating plans to re-record her early albums to have the last word in a rights dispute over her music

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Ahead of Friday's release of her album "Lover" pop star Taylor Swift is floating plans to re-record her early albums to have the last word in a rights dispute over her music.The news reignites Swift's battle with industry mogul Scooter Braun -- who recently purchased Big Machine Label Group through his company Ithaca Holdings in a reported $300 million deal -- thereby obtaining majority ownership of Swift's master recordings.The owner of coveted masters -- one-of-a-kind source material used to create vinyls, CDs and digital copies -- is able to dictate how songs are re-produced and sold.When news of the deal broke in June Swift, 29, said it "stripped me of my life's work."Now the chart-topper says she's going to regain control: asked about the possibility of recording her first six multi-platinum albums in an interview with CBS to air Sunday morning, Swift said the option was likely.Asked "might you do that?," she replied, "Oh, yeah," in a teaser of the interview."That's a plan?" the interview follows up, to which Swift says, "Yeah, absolutely."The dramatic move could be complicated by time restrictions in her early contracts -- she first signed with Big Machine Label Group in 2005, when she was still a teenager -- but not impossible.

Swift is credited as a lead writer for essentially all of her back catalog, meaning she could record covers of sorts without needing access to the masters.Her previous contracts aren't public, but typical time restrictions prevent artists from putting out re-recorded work for three to five years from its initial release.

Swift's eponymous debut came out in 2006, while her last album with the Nashville-based label dropped in 2017.Last year, the superstar signed a new deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.Swift's astronomic wealth and deep network in the music industry would also help, as she would need support from her past collaborators on songs to make them competitive with her original versions.Earlier this summer singer Kelly Clarkson had urged Swift to re-record songs whose masters she doesn't own, tweeting that she should "put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions.""I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point," Clarkson said.

Related Topics

Music Company Buy Lead Ithaca Taylor Swift June Sunday 2017 All From Industry Million Love

Recent Stories

While there is a significant gender gap amongst pe ..

14 minutes ago

Jashan-e-Azadi Bodybuilding show on Sunday

12 minutes ago

Spy Suspect Whelan Says in Russian Court Has Healt ..

12 minutes ago

Shehla asserts she stands by her IOK HR abuses com ..

26 minutes ago

Taiwan's unemployment rate improving

26 minutes ago

Miley Cyrus slams rumors she cheated on husband Li ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.