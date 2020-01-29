Theater Wallay to hold series of instrumental event from Feb to April

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Theatre Wallay will hold a series of instrumental events featuring international Sitar Artist Wajih Niazami from February 8 to April 30 in collaboration with Rung Scool of Arts at The Farm at Bani Gala. The series titled "Instrumentally Yours" would offer instrumental classes of different musical instruments.

During the series lessons of variety of tunes like folk, filmi, and classical besides Instruments including Sitar, Rabab, Santoor, Tabla and flute (Bansuri) would be given to participants. An official said the series would start in February and and conclude in April and there will be one toone classes, group classes with basic and advance learning for the emerging artists.

He said these classes are open for beginners and students at advance stage, adding that renowned artist Wajih Nizami would be the master trainer.