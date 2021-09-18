Theater Wallay to showcase Monologues tomorrow

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The Theatre Wallay would showcase monologues in both English and urdu at the Farm on Sunday.

Theater Wallay team takes on monologues drawn from plays from across the world, classic and contemporary, said Director Theater Wallay Fizza Hasan.

Theater Wallay would organize an evening with heroes, villains and housewives, she informed.

She said the selection would feature monologues in both English and Urdu.

In theatre, a monologue is a speech presented by a single character, most often to express their thoughts aloud, though sometimes also to directly address another character or the audience. Monologues are common across the range of dramatic media, as well as in non-dramatic media such as poetry. Monologues share much in common with several other literary devices including soliloquies, apostrophes and asides. There are, however, distinctions between each of these devices.

