Theatre Wallay to arrange performance on feminism on March 11

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay, in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, would organize a theater performance 'Feminism Apna Apna' followed by an open discussion with the audience on feminism, its contradictions and ambiguities on March 11.

The event is being organized with reference to the International Women's Day 2021,said a press release issued here.

International women's day would be observed on 8 March with theme of "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world." The participation in the theater performance would be free but prior registration is mandatory.

The performance and open discussion session would be held at The Farm in Banigala office.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature.

Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature.

The group is also involved in 'Theatre for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

To this end, Theater Wallay conduct regular workshops, readings, trainings and other activities in partnership with local and international organizations.

"We also conduct theatre education programmes and workshops with students of all ages", an official said.

She said that since November 2016, our team has been running a not-for-profit cultural space and community centre.