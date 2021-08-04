UrduPoint.com

Theatre Wallay To Organize An Evening Of Improvisational Theater

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:21 PM

Theatre Wallay to organize an evening of improvisational theater

Theater Wallay would organize an evening of improvisational theater and interactive workshop with the audience on August 6

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay would organize an evening of improvisational theater and interactive workshop with the audience on August 6.

According to the announcement, the event was part of family movie night.

Theater Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theater and literature.

An official of Theater Wallay Muhammad Irfan said that a new series of family movie nights were started to entertain film enthusiasts.

He said that COVID-19 pandemic SOPs would be strictly observed during the event.

Related Topics

Film And Movies August Family Event

Recent Stories

FM Qureshi urges India to end state-terrorism as K ..

FM Qureshi urges India to end state-terrorism as Kashmir turns into 'planet's la ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Roscosmos Not Inviting Foreign Experts to ..

Russia's Roscosmos Not Inviting Foreign Experts to Study Nauka Module Incident - ..

5 minutes ago
 Taliban Claim Responsibility for Attack on Afghan ..

Taliban Claim Responsibility for Attack on Afghan Defense Minister's House - Rep ..

5 minutes ago
 Medicinal imports surge 39.38% to $1390 million

Medicinal imports surge 39.38% to $1390 million

5 minutes ago
 Dr. Nizami stresses parents to ignore anti-polio p ..

Dr. Nizami stresses parents to ignore anti-polio propaganda

9 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 8558 inc ..

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 8558 incidents in July

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.