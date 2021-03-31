UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theatre Wallay To Start "Serendipity Saturdays" Weekly Session

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:37 PM

Theatre Wallay to start

Theatre Wallay in collaboration with Backyard Youth Theatre would start "Serendipity Saturdays" a unique online experience of theatre games and fun activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay in collaboration with Backyard Youth Theatre would start "Serendipity Saturdays" a unique online experience of theatre games and fun activities.

According to Theatre Wallay, these weekly sessions will be held every Saturday, for 45 minutes, from April 3 to May 8.

"These will be free sessions, open for people to showcase their expertise in games activities.

After the huge success of pilot project Theatre Wallay and Backyard Youth Theatre in Boston are collaborating again to start Serendipity Saturdays.

Theatre Wallay invited those who are interested to register using the link to receive a zoom link.

Related Topics

Boston April May From

Recent Stories

Pakistan receives fresh tranche of $ 498.7m from I ..

14 minutes ago

Japanese karate champion testifies she was bullied ..

1 minute ago

New York State Legalizes Recreational Cannabis in ..

1 minute ago

Russian Embassy in Myanmar Not Planning Staff Evac ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan successfully concludes first-ever 3-tranc ..

23 minutes ago

Aug 5, 2019 decision widened trust deficit between ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.