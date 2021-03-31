Theatre Wallay To Start "Serendipity Saturdays" Weekly Session

Theatre Wallay in collaboration with Backyard Youth Theatre would start "Serendipity Saturdays" a unique online experience of theatre games and fun activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay in collaboration with Backyard Youth Theatre would start "Serendipity Saturdays" a unique online experience of theatre games and fun activities.

According to Theatre Wallay, these weekly sessions will be held every Saturday, for 45 minutes, from April 3 to May 8.

"These will be free sessions, open for people to showcase their expertise in games activities.

After the huge success of pilot project Theatre Wallay and Backyard Youth Theatre in Boston are collaborating again to start Serendipity Saturdays.

Theatre Wallay invited those who are interested to register using the link to receive a zoom link.