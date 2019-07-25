This is what Khalid Butt, who introduced Mohsin Abbas to TV, has to say about him

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Says he saw him shouting and using abusive language towards his family on phone.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Anchor and content creator Khalid Butt, who introduced DJ Mohsin Abbas Haider, spilled beans about his personality following the domestic violence controversy.

Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife Fatema Sohail accused that her husband used to torture her after marriage. Mohsin Abbas, however, rejected these allegations.

The controversy has created a divide in the showbiz industry as well.

Now Khalid Butt, who had introduced Mohsin Abbas in entertainment industry, has given his opinion on the issue.

In a series of tweets, he said, “I worked with Mohsin Abbas Haider for six years straight. I will shed some light on his personality which I closely observed working with him during these six years. I was the one who introduced him on television in my show as a reporter Kashmir Singh, as Kashmir Singh.”

He said that his attitude was not professional during the show and I even witnessed some alterations between him and his family. At one time I saw him shouting and using abusive language towards them on phone.

“When I asked him about it he was not a bit abashed and stubbornly insisted his actions were correct. Even when we were playing cricket sometimes, he was sore loser. He had sadistic, violent tendencies which I observed from time to time,” Khalid said.

He went on to say that I don't know the whole story and don't even know his wife but he is the kind of person who could stoop this low as to hit a pregnant female.

“It's already very hard for a Pakistani female to come forward about domestic violence. There's whole society she has to answer to. I think we should all stand by not only her but all the women going through this painful experience,” he added.

In her post on Facebook on July 20, Fatema Sohail had alleged her husband of physical violence and claimed that she caught him cheating on November 26.

"Instead of being embarrassed over his act, Mohsin started beating me. I was pregnant at that time. He pulled me from hair, dragged me on floor, kicked me several times, punched me on face and threw me on the wall," she added.

Fatema further told that when she was in operation theatre for the delivery her husband was not with her.

"On July 17, I went to Mohsin's home and asked him to take our son's responsibility where he started beating me again. He refused to do anything for his son," she continued.

She told, "On July 20, I filed a report but police termed the incident as minor husband-wife dispute instead of domestic violence or abuse. Truth Told! Now I will see you in court Mr Mohsin!" Fatema concluded.

On July 22, Mohsin Abbas Haider rejected domestic violence allegations leveled by his wife Fatema Sohail and challenged her to bring forth assault proofs.