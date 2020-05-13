Turkish television series Resurrection: Ertugrul, dubbed in Urdu which is being broadcast by PTV, has become the most watched drama on TRT Ertugrul by PTV, the serial's YouTube channel with 20 million views on its first episode

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Turkish television series Resurrection: Ertugrul, dubbed in urdu which is being broadcast by PTV, has become the most watched drama on TRT Ertugrul by PTV, the serial's YouTube channel with 20 million views on its first episode.

The TRT Ertugrul by ptv which has already crossed over one million subscribers after being aired on the Pakistan Television (PTV) was now being credited for its 20 million views on its first episode YouTube in just two weeks.

Earlier, this record was attributed to hit Pakistani serial "Mere Pas Tum ho" that has record of most watched first episode of any Pakistani drama with 20 million views.

Turkish drama Dirilis Ertugrul has become a greatest hit, not only in the middle East but also in Pakistan, being binge-watched by millions quarantined in their homes.

Recently, after Prime Minister Imran Khan encouraged Pakistanis to watch the series to understand the Islamic cultures and struggles of Islamic heroes. The country's national channel is mobilizing fans and followers to watch this series which is being on aired with Urdu dubbing.

Often described as the Turkish Game of Thrones, the series is woven around 13th century Anatolia and tells the story prior to the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. It illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, father of the empire's founder.

Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia agreed last September to fight the rising global trend of Islamophobia, mainly in the West. The trio of nations decided to launch a television channeldedicated to confronting challenges posed by Islamophobia and to produce films onMuslim heroes.