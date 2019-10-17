UrduPoint.com
Two-day Music And Arts Festival "Ishq-Ast" To Be Held On Nov 2

Thu 17th October 2019

Two-day music and arts festival

Rung School of Music and Arts in collaboration with Mass Communication Solutions, would organize a two-day music and arts festival titled "Ishq-Ast" here at Pak-China Friendship Center on November 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Rung School of Music and Arts in collaboration with Mass Communication Solutions, would organize a two-day music and arts festival titled "Ishq-Ast" here at Pak-China Friendship Center on November 2.

The event will compromise of a concert, theater, workshops and seminars on music and arts, competitions in multiple categories and mushaira.

There will be live performances by some of the popular Pakistani singers, vocalists and instrumentalist.

Mushaira will be blossomed by the comic poetry of a number of top poets in Pakistan.

Rung School of Music and Arts is an independent school for visual, performing and applied arts operating for the past four years in Islamabad. Since inception; the institute has been striving hard to upgrade the skills of its students and cultivate cultural identity through music and arts within the vicinity.

