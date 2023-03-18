USAID, private TV channel honor Pakistani women with Drama Series Sar-e-Rah

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) commemorated the success of a six-episode TV series 'Sar-e-Rah' (On the Roadside), which recently aired on a private channel.

USAID worked with private tv channel to produce the mini-series which exemplifies USAID's development goals towards gender equity, empowering women in Pakistan to reach education, economic freedom and societal equality said a news release.

Each of the six episodes of the series focuses on a different individual who counters discrimination and marginalization.

"Media acts as an effective catalyst for social change," USAID/Pakistan Mission Director Reed Aeschliman said. "In all societies, media plays a vital role in building perceptions. It serves as a platform to educate, guide and build better understanding.

" Sar-e-Rah was conceived by USAID's Development Outreach and Communication team, to produce an entertainment focused series with strong intertwined messages from a behavior change communication aspect.

It weaves the theme of gender equality and social inclusion through multiple sub-stories, representing different individuals, social classes, and demographics.

Each story unwinds the struggles women and men face through their journey of empowerment amid societal challenges.

Launched on February 4, the series received wide acclaim through the six weeks it was on air.

It not only told stories of marginalized groups, but also raised awareness of USAID's programs that help uplift the lives of young girls, women, and marginalized communities in Pakistan.