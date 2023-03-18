UrduPoint.com

USAID, Private TV Channel Honor Pakistani Women With Drama Series Sar-e-Rah

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published March 18, 2023 | 09:09 PM

USAID, private TV channel honor Pakistani women with Drama Series Sar-e-Rah

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) commemorated the success of a six-episode TV series 'Sar-e-Rah' (On the Roadside), which recently aired on a private channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) commemorated the success of a six-episode TV series 'Sar-e-Rah' (On the Roadside), which recently aired on a private channel.

USAID worked with private tv channel to produce the mini-series which exemplifies USAID's development goals towards gender equity, empowering women in Pakistan to reach education, economic freedom and societal equality said a news release.

Each of the six episodes of the series focuses on a different individual who counters discrimination and marginalization.

"Media acts as an effective catalyst for social change," USAID/Pakistan Mission Director Reed Aeschliman said. "In all societies, media plays a vital role in building perceptions. It serves as a platform to educate, guide and build better understanding.

" Sar-e-Rah was conceived by USAID's Development Outreach and Communication team, to produce an entertainment focused series with strong intertwined messages from a behavior change communication aspect.

It weaves the theme of gender equality and social inclusion through multiple sub-stories, representing different individuals, social classes, and demographics.

Each story unwinds the struggles women and men face through their journey of empowerment amid societal challenges.

Launched on February 4, the series received wide acclaim through the six weeks it was on air.

It not only told stories of marginalized groups, but also raised awareness of USAID's programs that help uplift the lives of young girls, women, and marginalized communities in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Private TV Channel Young Guide United States February Women Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Putin Visits Crimea on 9th Anniversary of Region's ..

Putin Visits Crimea on 9th Anniversary of Region's Reunification With Russia

7 minutes ago
 Detention orders of 14 PTI activists withdrawn

Detention orders of 14 PTI activists withdrawn

7 minutes ago
 Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firin ..

Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firing incident

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

32 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreemen ..

AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreement to develop and operate Safag ..

32 minutes ago
 WASA to suspend water supply to entire Hyderabad f ..

WASA to suspend water supply to entire Hyderabad for 24 hours on March 19

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.