Ushna, Mishi Khan Spearhead Boycott Against Global Brand ‘Zara’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2023 | 12:27 PM

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2023) Renowned Lollywood actresses Ushna Shah and Mishi Khan, along with a multitude of social media users, are spearheading a boycott against the global fashion giant 'Zara' following a controversial photoshoot.

The actresses, recognized for their activism and outspoken views, are challenging the appropriateness of Zara's recent campaign.

Ushna Shah, known for her candid nature, expressed her concerns on social media platform X. In a tweet, she questioned the integrity of Zara's brand, asking if individuals should discard their Zara clothing since the brand fails to represent their voices.

"Should those who own Zara's clothes throw them away since their brand doesn't represent our voices?" Shah questioned, urging those with Zara items to consider disposing of them in protest due to the brand's lack of diverse representation.

Ushna Shah initiated the use of the hashtag #BoycottZara, which quickly gained traction on social media, especially in Pakistan.

The actress's tweet garnered attention as Zara's recent photoshoot faced scrutiny.

The controversial campaign featured small, shrouded figures resembling Muslim burials in white fabric, coupled with depictions of the challenging conditions faced by Palestinians.

In response to widespread condemnation, Ushna Shah committed to refraining from purchasing Zara products in the future. Mishi Khan, another prominent Lollywood actress, echoed the criticism, expressing strong disapproval of the Zara brand and vowing not to buy their clothes again.

Beyond Ushna Shah and Mishi Khan, users from Pakistan collectively displayed disappointment, questioning the use of Palestinian struggles for the brand's promotional campaigns.

As social media users united in expressing outrage over the perceived exploitation of the suffering of innocent Palestinians, Zara reportedly removed the contentious image from its platforms. The image in question depicted a model lifting a slim figure, reminiscent of a shroud, on her shoulders—a portrayal similar to how Palestinians bury their children.

