UrduPoint.com

Ushna Shah Offers Her Kidney

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

The offer by the Lollywood star is making rounds on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) with the launch of iPhone 14, Lollywood star Ushna Shah has offered to sell her kidney.

The announcement comes from Ushna Shah after Apple released the iPhone 14 series in the ‘Far Out’ event at Steve Jobs theatre in California on Thursday. The company has introduced a new set of features to their latest iPhones in order to improve games in the technology world.

The event has gone viral on Twitter soon after the launch.

Taking to Twitter, Ushna Shah wrote, “Anyone need a Kidney? The new iPhone is out,” followed by a series of hashtags, ‘iPhone14’, ‘iPhone14ProMax’ and ‘AirPods’.

Ushna Shah is not the only one in the boat, trust the Twitterati for some good dose of entertainment with hilarious memes and remarks on the launch.

Related Topics

World Technology Twitter Company Ushna Shah Apple Event From Jobs

Recent Stories

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

29 minutes ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

3 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

3 hours ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.