Ushna Shah offers her kidney

The offer by the Lollywood star is making rounds on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) with the launch of iPhone 14, Lollywood star Ushna Shah has offered to sell her kidney.

The announcement comes from Ushna Shah after Apple released the iPhone 14 series in the ‘Far Out’ event at Steve Jobs theatre in California on Thursday. The company has introduced a new set of features to their latest iPhones in order to improve games in the technology world.

The event has gone viral on Twitter soon after the launch.

Taking to Twitter, Ushna Shah wrote, “Anyone need a Kidney? The new iPhone is out,” followed by a series of hashtags, ‘iPhone14’, ‘iPhone14ProMax’ and ‘AirPods’.

Ushna Shah is not the only one in the boat, trust the Twitterati for some good dose of entertainment with hilarious memes and remarks on the launch.