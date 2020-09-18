UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Waqt Mila Tu Sochein Ge’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:15 PM

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

The actress of Punjab Nahi Jaun gi has garnered hearts within no time since she uploaded it on social media platform.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2020) Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat stunned her fans and followers on social media on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared her photo with a poetic caption: “Waqt Mila tu sochein ge,”.

Wrapped in a pair of denim and white shirt, wearing her hair in a bun and complementing her look with sunglasses, she surprised everyone of her followers on social media.

The actress post grabbed huge attention as thousands of her fans made lovely comments. Many made heart emoticons.

Singer Aima Baig also commented, “Love love love it,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Twitter Mehwish Hayat Post Love

Recent Stories

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

17 minutes ago

NCOC briefs CM Balochistan on disease prevalence

3 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz taken to Jinnah Hospital for medical ..

39 minutes ago

Turkey Holds Naval Exercise in Eastern Mediterrane ..

39 minutes ago

Equity markets mixed as coronavirus dogs sentiment ..

38 minutes ago

Two killed, as many injured in a road accident in ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.