(@fidahassanain)

The actress of Punjab Nahi Jaun gi has garnered hearts within no time since she uploaded it on social media platform.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2020) Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat stunned her fans and followers on social media on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared her photo with a poetic caption: “Waqt Mila tu sochein ge,”.

Wrapped in a pair of denim and white shirt, wearing her hair in a bun and complementing her look with sunglasses, she surprised everyone of her followers on social media.

The actress post grabbed huge attention as thousands of her fans made lovely comments. Many made heart emoticons.

Singer Aima Baig also commented, “Love love love it,”.