Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s reality the very first day

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail has in her recent interview said that she got to know about her husband’s reality the day of their wedding.

She said that Mohsin’s attitude had suddenly changed on the stage on the day of their Nikkah. I realised then that Mohsin has married me for old revenge, she said.

Fatima said that Mohsin humiliated her family on the day of their marriage, adding that he did the same the next day.

My sister left crying from there because of his attitude, she said.

Fatima went on to say that Mohsin slapped on her face three days after their marriage and Dua Malik is its witness.

She said that when her in-laws found out about this, instead of schooling Mohsin, they tried to convince me that his anger is quite different. They said that I would have to bear his anger.

Fatima said that Mohsin used to scare her with a wife and restricted her from meeting her parents.

This is why I tolerated his abuse for six months.

I could not even attend the calls of my family, she said.

She added that while her family stood by her, her in-laws never sided with her.

Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail had in a social media post shared how her husband used to abuse her.

She alleged that he pulled her from hair, dragged her on floor, kicked her several times, punched her on face and threw her on the wall while she was pregnant.

"Traumatized me contacted a friend instead of family & was rushed to hospital. Doctor initially refused to do checkup as it was a police case. I needed some time to digest the shock amd not file a complaint," she said.

However, Mohsin denied all these allegations.

He said that he has hospital bills as evidence against his wife's allegations of him wanting to run away from baby's responsibility.